Celebrity lawyer urges EC to drop ‘unfair’ probe against Pita

Ratchapol’s letter also called on the EC to drop the April 26 shareholders’ meeting minutes from its deliberations if it still insisted on going ahead with the probe. The minutes of the meeting were submitted to the EC by Ruangkrai.

Ratchapol noted that the minutes contradicted a key revelation made in an audio clip from the meeting. The minutes stated that Intouch Holdings CEO Kim Siritaweechai, also ITV president, told a shareholder that ITV was still operating as a media firm but in the audio clip he was heard as saying the opposite.

Ratchapol also called on the EC, if it declined to halt the probe, to summon Kim to testify on the issue.

The lawyer also urged the EC to file a complaint with police against Ruangkrai for filing false charges against Pita.

Ratchapol said he himself had filed a complaint with police against Ruangkrai, but he would like the EC to act as an affected party to file the complaint after the activist filed a false charge and stirred up a controversy.

Pita had said earlier that he held the 42,000 shares as an estate executor after his father died. He said the ITV was no longer a media firm after its TV concession was annulled.