Move Forward prepares for seminar ahead of House opening
Move Forward is to hold a three-day seminar for its MPs before allowing them to report to the Parliament, the party's secretary-general Chaitawat Tulathon said on Monday, following the Election Commission’s (EC) announcement that it has certified all 500 elected MPs and that, as per the Constitution, the first House of Representatives meeting will have to be held within 15 days of the announcement.
Chaitawat said the seminar will be held from Wednesday to Friday (June 21-23), so the party can appoint its legal team to receive the list of the party's MPs from the EC.
All of Move Forward's MPs are expected to report to Parliament on June 27, he said.
Chaitawat said EC certification was in line with the Move Forward-led coalition plan and that there would be a meeting of party leaders on Thursday (June 22).
He added that Move Forward would also meet with Pheu Thai about choosing a new House speaker and deputy speakers. It is anticipated that Pheu Thai will also hold its seminar this week.
He said the delay in the EC’s certification of MPs was aimed at ensuring a smooth process, and that the EC should submit complaints, if any, on MPs to the Constitutional Court after the certification.
The Parliament session is expected to open around July 4 and 6, he said.
Asked if a conflict were likely during the vote for prime minister, Chaitawat said the establishment of the new government should be in line with the people's vote, he said, adding that this was the best solution to resolving political conflict.
He added that Move Forward’s negotiations with the Senate were going well as many senators do not want to see a dead end in Thai politics.