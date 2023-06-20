Move Forward prepares for seminar ahead of House opening

Chaitawat said the seminar will be held from Wednesday to Friday (June 21-23), so the party can appoint its legal team to receive the list of the party's MPs from the EC.

All of Move Forward's MPs are expected to report to Parliament on June 27, he said.

Chaitawat said EC certification was in line with the Move Forward-led coalition plan and that there would be a meeting of party leaders on Thursday (June 22).

He added that Move Forward would also meet with Pheu Thai about choosing a new House speaker and deputy speakers. It is anticipated that Pheu Thai will also hold its seminar this week.