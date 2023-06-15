Pita brushes off shareholding case, says he is focused on people’s problems

He made the comment after political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana submitted additional evidence about the allegation to the Election Commission.

Pita said he was not paying heed to Ruangkrai’s latest submission, adding that the legal process will determine whether or not he violated the MP Election Act.

"No matter what kind of movement [Ruangkrai made], it is not that important as the case is currently in the legal process," Pita said.