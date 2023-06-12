Cholnan to take up with coalition medical welfare plea of state agencies staff

Cholnan made the promise after representatives of the association of employees of government agencies met him at the Pheu Thai head office to submit their three-point demand.

Employees of government agencies do not enjoy official status and do not have the same benefits as government officials. Since the bureaucracy reform in 1997, the government has got many agencies to hire employees instead of recruiting new officials to cut cost.

The representatives of the association asked the Pheu Thai leader to have the next government consider extending free medical services to employees of government agencies after their retirement.