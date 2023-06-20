Veteran politician Viroj, 89, to chair House meeting as MPs elect new speaker

According to House meeting regulations issued in 2019, the House secretary-general will invite the eldest MP to chair the meeting when elected lawmakers vote for the next House speaker and deputies.

However, if the eldest MP is contesting for any of the posts, then the meeting will be chaired by the next eldest MP.

Viroj, who is Pheu Thai’s No 1 party-list candidate, is the eldest MP in the new House of Representatives.

He was born on December 7, 1933, and will turn 90 this year.