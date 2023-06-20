Democrat Party to elect new leader, executive board on July 9: Jurin

Speaking to reporters after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting in his capacity as caretaker commerce minister, Jurin said preparations have been made for the party to hold its general assembly on July 9 so the new leader and board can be elected in line with the party’s charter.

Jurin stepped down as Democrat leader after his party suffered a humiliating defeat in the May 14 election. The party won 25 seats – 22 constituency and 3 party-list seats – in the May 14 election, compared to 53 in the 2019 election.

Jurin took over as Democrat leader after charismatic Abhisit Vejjajiva stepped down when Thailand’s oldest party decided to join the military-led coalition. He also quit taking responsibility when the number of Democrat MPs dropped from 159 in the 2011 election to 53 in 2019.