Democrat Party to elect new leader, executive board on July 9: Jurin
The Democrat Party will hold a party caucus to elect its new leader and executive board on July 9, caretaker party leader Jurin Laksanawisit said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting in his capacity as caretaker commerce minister, Jurin said preparations have been made for the party to hold its general assembly on July 9 so the new leader and board can be elected in line with the party’s charter.
Jurin stepped down as Democrat leader after his party suffered a humiliating defeat in the May 14 election. The party won 25 seats – 22 constituency and 3 party-list seats – in the May 14 election, compared to 53 in the 2019 election.
Jurin took over as Democrat leader after charismatic Abhisit Vejjajiva stepped down when Thailand’s oldest party decided to join the military-led coalition. He also quit taking responsibility when the number of Democrat MPs dropped from 159 in the 2011 election to 53 in 2019.
Worse yet, the party did not win a single seat in Bangkok – its traditional stronghold.
Jurin took the helm of the Democrat Party with high hopes to restore the party to its old glory, only to learn that it had no way of competing with progressive parties like the Move Forward.
The Democrat came sixth in terms of MPs, trailing behind even outgoing PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s United Thai Nation Party, which won 36 seats.
When asked who the possible contenders for the party’s leadership would be, Jurin said he was still in the dark. He said it remains to be seen who would be nominated in the party caucus and if the nominee would accept the nomination.
As for the vote for the next PM, Jurin rejected rumours that Democrat MPs would vote for Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat.
“I’ve not heard about this. The eight partners of the Move Forward-led coalition have enough votes to form a government. I don’t know who made that comment,” Jurin said.
Shortly after the election results were revealed, senior Democrat Alongkorn Ponlaboot reportedly said his party would be willing to vote for Pita despite not being part of the coalition. The Move Forward-led coalition commands 313 MPs, 63 short of the votes required to elect Pita as the next prime minister.
Jurin, meanwhile, said he has not given anybody the task of negotiating with the Move Forward-led coalition, adding that the eight partners already command a House majority.
Separately, he said that in the election for House speaker and deputies, Democrat MPs do not have a free choice and will have to follow the party’s line.