Spat over post of House speaker will end before MPs vote to pick one: Sereepisuth

The House is expected to elect the speaker and two deputies about 10 days after the 500 newly-elected MPs are sworn in early next month.

The Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties have 151 and 141 MPs, respectively. They have been embroiled in a fight for the post of House speaker since shortly after they announced the formation of their coalition.

Move Forward has insisted that it must control the House speaker post to enact its policies, but Pheu Thai has argued that since the Move Forward will control the executive branch, it should leave the top legislative post to its key coalition partner.

Reports say that Palang Pracharath MP Thamanat Prompao will nominate Pheu Thai party-list MP Suchart Tancharoen to contest for the post of House speaker in a move to drive a wedge between the two largest coalition partners.

Asked to comment on the report, Sereepisuth said he could not speak on behalf of the Palang Pracharath Party.

Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai said over the weekend that the party with the most MPs must be given the post of House speaker. He was referring to the Move Forward but also said the official number of MPs had yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

Phumtham said Pheu Thai would seek two deputy House speaker posts for its MPs, and one of them would be Pheu Thai secretary-general Prasert Chanruanthong.

The Election Commission confirmed the number of MPs for each party on Monday.

On Wednesday, Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew told reporters that more than 90% of Pheu Thai MPs want their party to take the top legislative post.

They argued at a meeting that day that Pheu Thai has only 10 fewer MPs than Move Forward.

Suchart did not attend the meeting.

Reports have said Move Forward is considering four candidates for the House speaker’s post: Padipat Suntiphada, 42, Thiratchai Phanthumas, 49, Nattawut Buaprathum, 46, and Parit Wacharasindhu, 30.

Sources from Move Forward say Padipat is the most appropriate candidate for the post.

Sereepisuth is not the only leader of a coalition partner to call for Move Forward and Pheu Thai to end their dispute. Prachachart leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha and Thai Sang Thai leader Khun Ying Sudarat Keyuraphan also called on the two parties to move on.

They warned that if the dispute is decided by a free vote in the House without the coalition taking the side of a candidate, it could bring their attempt to form the next government to a quick end.