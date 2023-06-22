Fair Party opposes separation in the South, supports free expression

Kannavee, who is the party secretary-general and only Fair MP, was referring to a seminar on June 7 held at the Prince of Songkla University’s Pattani campus where members of the Pelajar Bangsa (National Student Movement) simulated a referendum on whether the deep south should be separated from the Kingdom of Thailand.

The movement represents students from Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat and the four most southern districts of Songkhla.

Muslim insurgents regard the region as the old independent Patani state. They have been waging terror campaigns to demand the independence of “Patani State” since 2004 when firearms were stolen from an army barracks.