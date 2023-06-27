Pheu Thai gives thumbs-up to its Bangkok Council members for work in 401 days

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said that the party had won 21 seats in the Bangkok council, thanks to their knowledge and skills, as well as the party's attractive policies.

He added that 401 days had passed after Bangkokians elected a new governor and councillors from the election.

The elections proved that Bangkokians want to see changes and have a better quality of life, he said, expecting the party to perform better in the next general election when Thai politics returned to normal.

"I would like to thank the people for their trust and Pheu Thai’s Bangkok councillors for their efforts," he said.

Even though Pheu Thai won only one Bangkok MP seat, he said the party would work hard to regain the trust of Bangkokians.