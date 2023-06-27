Pheu Thai gives thumbs-up to its Bangkok Council members for work in 401 days
The Pheu Thai Party said on Monday that it was satisfied with the performance of its members in the Bangkok Metropolitan Council after 401 days of operation.
Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said that the party had won 21 seats in the Bangkok council, thanks to their knowledge and skills, as well as the party's attractive policies.
He added that 401 days had passed after Bangkokians elected a new governor and councillors from the election.
The elections proved that Bangkokians want to see changes and have a better quality of life, he said, expecting the party to perform better in the next general election when Thai politics returned to normal.
"I would like to thank the people for their trust and Pheu Thai’s Bangkok councillors for their efforts," he said.
Even though Pheu Thai won only one Bangkok MP seat, he said the party would work hard to regain the trust of Bangkokians.
Puangpetch Chunla-iad, Pheu Thai's campaign director for Bangkok councillors, said she was satisfied with the councillors' work, confirming that the party members were working together to gain the trust of the people.
Pheu Thai's Bangkok councillors will continue surveying areas and cooperating with the new government, she said.
She also expressed confidence that all issues would be resolved once the new government is formed, including the multi-billion baht debt the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) owes over the BTS Green Line extension.
Viput Srivaurai, Bang Rak district councillor, said Pheu Thai’s Bangkok councillors have tackled various issues, covering quality of life, economy, society and environment.
He outlined the work done on its main policies:
▪︎ Community development fund (50% completed) Some 2,000 communities have participated in the fund, and it is currently in the second public hearing process.
▪︎ Building 50 hospitals in 50 districts (12% completed). Construction has begun of six hospitals to enable Bangkokians to access medical treatment.
▪︎ Building 437 life-long learning centres in 50 Bangkok districts to enable people to receive skill training and generate more income (100% completed).
▪︎ Creating 50 soft power project in 50 Bangkok districts (4% completed). Projects have been conducted in four districts to stimulate the economy and tourism, resulting in opportunities to generate income for people.
He added that Pheu Thai’s Bangkok councillors were promoting a policy to allow people to take electric train rides at 20 baht, which needs support from the government.
Bueng Kum and Khlong Sam Wa district councillors, Netiphum Mingrugiralai and Naruenanmon Huangsap, unveiled a three-year plan to drive Bangkok towards prosperity:
1. Achieve success in all policies
2. Sports fields under expressways
3. Upgrade Public Health Centres with health tech to provide telemedicine in 50 Bangkok districts
4. Launch a Bangkok transport application and connect taxis, boats and motorcycle taxis to the entire electric train system
5. Reduce PM2.5 [particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter] in three years with a joint agreement between Bangkok and its surrounding areas
6. Develop footpaths and public spaces with innovations
7. Promote Bangkok as a festival hub to support three international events — International Thai Silk Fashion Week, Electronic Dance Music Festival, and Thai Street Food Festival