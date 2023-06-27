Democrat Party has no designated leader: Chalermchai

When asked if acting deputy leader Dej-it Khaothong would take over as the next leader, Chalermchai said: “Any qualified person can become one. So far, no candidates have been nominated. It’s just rumours.”

He also dismissed speculation that the Democrat Party will join the coalition once its new leader has been elected.

Political observers believe if Abhisit returns as leader, he will have the party support Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the next PM. This would be in line with democratic principles as the party with the biggest number of House seats is eligible for the top post.

“Don’t try to influence them. MPs must make their own decisions,” Chalermchai said in response to this speculation.

Abhisit stepped down as Democrat leader after the party suffered a defeat in the 2019 election and quit as MP so he would not be forced to go against his democratic principles and vote for General Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister.