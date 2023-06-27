Democrat Party has no designated leader: Chalermchai
Anybody qualified can lead the Democrat Party if they are elected in the party caucus on July 9, acting party secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on said on Tuesday.
Dismissing rumours that a possible leader has already been identified by certain core members, he insisted nobody has been nominated, so far, to lead the country’s oldest political party.
The party is scheduled to hold a general assembly on July 9 to elect its new leader and executive board.
The hunt for a new leader was sparked after Jurin Laksanawisit stepped down to take responsibility for the Democrats’ resounding defeat in the May 14 election.
It has also been speculated that former leader Abhisit Vejjajiva will return as party leader.
On Saturday, Abhisit said who becomes leader is not as important as unity and solidarity in the party, which is necessary for it to regain its past glory.
Chalermchai said he has been calling for unity over the past four years when he was the party’s secretary general.
When asked if acting deputy leader Dej-it Khaothong would take over as the next leader, Chalermchai said: “Any qualified person can become one. So far, no candidates have been nominated. It’s just rumours.”
He also dismissed speculation that the Democrat Party will join the coalition once its new leader has been elected.
Political observers believe if Abhisit returns as leader, he will have the party support Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the next PM. This would be in line with democratic principles as the party with the biggest number of House seats is eligible for the top post.
“Don’t try to influence them. MPs must make their own decisions,” Chalermchai said in response to this speculation.
Abhisit stepped down as Democrat leader after the party suffered a defeat in the 2019 election and quit as MP so he would not be forced to go against his democratic principles and vote for General Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister.