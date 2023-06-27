Pheu Thai, Move Forward will settle House speaker row in time for July 3 opening: Srettha
Pheu Thai PM candidate Srettha Thavisin expressed confidence that his party and Move Forward will settle their dispute over the House speaker’s post before July 3.
A state ceremony is scheduled to be held on July 3 when the 500 elected MPs will pledge loyalty to His Majesty the King.
The House will officially convene the following day to elect its speaker and two deputies.
Move Forward and Pheu Thai are the two largest parties in the eight-party coalition with 151 and 141 MPs, respectively.
“I believe the two parties will reach an agreement over the House speaker’s post,” Srettha said.
“Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat said it [the negotiations] will have a good ending. I’m confident the pro-democratic side will hold hands firmly and the dispute will be wrapped up by July 3.”
It is widely believed that Move Forward will secure the post of House speaker, so it has a platform to act from in case Pita fails to win enough support from senators to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister.
It is also believed that Srettha will be nominated to contest for the PM’s seat if Pita’s bid fails.
Meanwhile, Srettha said he will visit some provinces on Friday to listen to people’s grievances and see what the next government can do to tackle their problems. He added that he will be holding a meeting with Pheu Thai on Tuesday evening to discuss a project of setting up water banks to tackle floods and drought in the provinces.