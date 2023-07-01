Political unrest can damage fragile recovery in tourism, council warns

The tourism industry has only recently recovered from the pandemic and is not yet strong, the council’s president, Chamnan Srisawat, said.

Political turmoil and protests will damage the tourism industry – the country’s main economic engine, Chamnan added.

He made the statement before meeting Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, the candidate for prime minister of an eight-party alliance.

Some pundits have warned that massive demonstrations are possible if Pita fails in his bid to become Thailand’s next prime minister.

His party won the most seats in the House of Representative in the May 14 election, and swept 32 of Bangkok’s 33 constituencies, but it faces hostility in the coup-appointed Senate.

Chamnan said his council is ready to work with any new government.