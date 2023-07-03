UTNP leader Pirapan gives up MP status to serve Prayut till the end

He was the only MP who did not report for work at the Secretariat of the House of Representatives on Monday.

Instead, he posted his resignation letter on Facebook on the day, saying it had been submitted to the House Secretariat.

In the resignation dated June 30, Pirapan said that though he had been elected in the May 14 election, he was still holding the post of secretary-general to outing Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and would continue serving until the new Cabinet takes office.