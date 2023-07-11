Former DSI chief gets two-year jail sentence for distortion of facts

The ruling came after former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuban filed a lawsuit against Tharit for distortion of facts in the Centre for Resolution of Emergency Situation (CRES)'s crackdown on the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), also known as red shirts.

The red shirts launched anti-government demonstrations in 2010, calling for the resignation of Abhisit. After weeks of protests, the CRES crackdown killed 99 people and injured more than 2,000 others.

After the incident, Tharit, as a DSI investigator during that time, charged Abhisit and Suthep with issuing the order to kill people.