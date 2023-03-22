Bangkok pro-democracy group shows up at Parliament to ‘wash off dictatorship’background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, April 07, 2023
Bangkok pro-democracy group shows up at Parliament to 'wash off dictatorship'

Bangkok pro-democracy group shows up at Parliament to ‘wash off dictatorship’

WEDNESDAY, March 22, 2023

More than 20 members of the pro-democracy United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group gathered outside the Parliament complex on Tuesday to “wash off the dictatorship”.

The rally was held a day after the dissolution of the House of Representatives was announced on the Royal Gazette website to make way for the general election on May 14.

Bangkok pro-democracy group shows up at Parliament to ‘wash off dictatorship’

Demonstrators showed up with buckets of water, detergent, brooms and mops to “clean” the Parliament’s signpost and entrance. They also washed photographs of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan. Both ministers are now working in caretaker capacity.

Bangkok pro-democracy group shows up at Parliament to ‘wash off dictatorship’

Some demonstrators also poured water on themselves to “wash off” the dictatorship.

 

Bangkok pro-democracy group shows up at Parliament to ‘wash off dictatorship’

Police officers from Bangpho Police Station were on standby to ensure security and order in the area. The rally lasted for about 40 minutes before protesters dispersed.

Bangkok pro-democracy group shows up at Parliament to ‘wash off dictatorship’

Thailand protestsBangkokparliamentprotesterspro-democracydemonstrationthailandelection2023thailandelectionelection2023เลือกตั้ง66
