Bangkok pro-democracy group shows up at Parliament to ‘wash off dictatorship’
More than 20 members of the pro-democracy United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group gathered outside the Parliament complex on Tuesday to “wash off the dictatorship”.
The rally was held a day after the dissolution of the House of Representatives was announced on the Royal Gazette website to make way for the general election on May 14.
Demonstrators showed up with buckets of water, detergent, brooms and mops to “clean” the Parliament’s signpost and entrance. They also washed photographs of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan. Both ministers are now working in caretaker capacity.
Some demonstrators also poured water on themselves to “wash off” the dictatorship.
Police officers from Bangpho Police Station were on standby to ensure security and order in the area. The rally lasted for about 40 minutes before protesters dispersed.
ALL 11 PHOTOS
RELATED