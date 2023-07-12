Democrat Party to abstain in vote for PM on Thursday
The Democrat Party has decided to abstain when Parliament votes for prime minister on Thursday.
The party has a clear stance that it would not support the candidate of a political party that seeks to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, party member Sunutcha Losathapornpipit said on Wednesday.
She said the decision to abstain, instead of voting against, was in keeping with the party's principles.
Sunutcha said Move Forward is urging MPs to support the party that has gained the majority of votes, but after the 2019 general election, Move Forward’s predecessor, Future Forward, had not voted for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha even though his Palang Pracharath Party had got the highest number of votes.
She said the Democrat decision came during a meeting with its 25 MPs, and clarified that the decision had nothing to do with discussions with the previous government's coalition parties.
She added that the Democrat caretaker executive board would hold a meeting on Wednesday at 3pm on the election of its new leader and executive board, and the election could be held by the end of July.