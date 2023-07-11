Democrats to meet tomorrow to set date for vote on new leader
The Democrat Party will hold a meeting on Wednesday to set a date for electing its new leader and executive board, caretaker leader Jurin Laksanawisit said on Tuesday.
The meeting will be held at Democrat’s headquarters in Bangkok's Phaya Thai district at 3pm, he said, adding that the meeting aims to override a clause in the party’s charter, so that the election can be conducted after 60 days.
Asked if the race for leader has triggered conflict in the party, he said the issue would be discussed during the meeting, adding that if there were more than a single candidate, the race would be on to select the right individual.
Jurin announced his resignation after the Democrats won a disappointing 25 seats in the May 14 general election.
Echoing Jurin, Democrat Naris Khamnurak said tomorrow’s meeting would determine the election date for its new leader and executive board.
He said competition in the election is normal and that competition would eventually become cooperation, though some members might leave the party.
He also confirmed that the postponement of the election for the new leader and executive board had nothing to do with the Parliament's vote for the next PM on Thursday, saying that both the government coalition and opposition parties must have their leaders.
He said the election rules will come under Article 87 of the party’s charter, which gives 70% weight of the votes to the party’s MPs, while the remaining 30% to party branches and members.
The party's executive board would decide whether the party would be part of the government coalition or in opposition.
The Democrat Party ended up postponing its caucus indefinitely after failing to make a quorum on Sunday afternoon to elect its new leader and executive board.