Democrats to meet tomorrow to set date for vote on new leader

The meeting will be held at Democrat’s headquarters in Bangkok's Phaya Thai district at 3pm, he said, adding that the meeting aims to override a clause in the party’s charter, so that the election can be conducted after 60 days.

Asked if the race for leader has triggered conflict in the party, he said the issue would be discussed during the meeting, adding that if there were more than a single candidate, the race would be on to select the right individual.

Jurin announced his resignation after the Democrats won a disappointing 25 seats in the May 14 general election.