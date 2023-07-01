Democrat expert offers 4 solutions to avoid repeat of horrific walkway accident
A politician has come up with four measures to avoid a repeat of the horrific accident that took place at Don Mueang Airport on Thursday morning.
A woman’s leg had to be amputated when it got caught in a moving walkway at the airport.
In a Facebook post soon after the accident, Democrat Party member Suchatvee Suwansawat, who is also an engineer by profession, offered advice on what can be done immediately to improve public safety and confidence.
First, he said, authorities should form an “independent committee” comprising professionals to look into the matter and develop an action plan.
Second, the airport should immediately suspend all moving walkways and check each one to ensure it is safe before resuming operation.
Third, the manufacturer of the moving walkway should alert other organisations that own similar models and have them checked.
Fourth, he said, all escalators, lifts and moving walkways at all airports in Thailand should be checked for safety.
Before entering the field of politics, Suchatvee served as professor and president of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) from October 2, 2015, to December 12, 2021.
Suchatvee, 51, completed his master’s in Civil Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and another master’s in Technology and Policy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
He commenced his political career by vying in the 2022 Bangkok gubernatorial election as Democrat Party’s sole candidate but came in a distant second to Chadchart Sittipunt.
He also ran for office in the May 14 election as a Democrat party-list candidate but did not capture a seat. His party only won three party-list MP seats in the election.