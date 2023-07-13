Deputy House speaker criticises ‘confrontational’ police security for PM vote
Deputy House Speaker Padipat Suntiphada criticised police measures for a rally to support Move Forward Party prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat as “too strict” and “causing a tense atmosphere” outside Parliament on Thursday.
He made the remarks while observing a wall of shipping containers, razor wire and fences that police have erected around the vast Parliament complex in Bangkok.
Also spotted in the area were crowd-control trucks equipped with water cannon.
“Sealing off the [Parliament] compound is too strict a measure and it may make the atmosphere too tense. These measures are not a policy of the Parliament,” Padipat made clear.
He was accompanied by fellow Move Forward MP Piyarat Chongthep, who represents Bangkok. Piyarat, also known as “Toto Wevo”, helped lead protests against the government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha in 2020.
Move Forward scored a shock win in the May 14 general election and is leading an eight-party coalition that commands 312 votes. It needs another 64 votes from either senators or non-coalition MPs to secure the Parliamentary majority required for Pita to be elected PM.
The vote for a new PM is scheduled at 5pm today (Thursday). Supporters of Pita and his party are gathering near Parliament to monitor the vote. Tensions are high after the Election Commission yesterday decided to forward a case against Pita to the Constitutional Court for a ruling, alleging he had broken election law by owning media shares. Move Forward supporters interpreted the move as an attempt by powers-that-be to prevent Pita from becoming prime minister.
On Thursday, the deputy speaker also checked the Kiakkai Government Complex near Parliament where the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has allowed demonstrators to gather.
He asked the BMA to provide more mobile toilets as he expected a large number of people. He expressed confidence that the demonstration would be peaceful.