Deputy House speaker criticises ‘confrontational’ police security for PM vote

He made the remarks while observing a wall of shipping containers, razor wire and fences that police have erected around the vast Parliament complex in Bangkok.

Also spotted in the area were crowd-control trucks equipped with water cannon.

“Sealing off the [Parliament] compound is too strict a measure and it may make the atmosphere too tense. These measures are not a policy of the Parliament,” Padipat made clear.

He was accompanied by fellow Move Forward MP Piyarat Chongthep, who represents Bangkok. Piyarat, also known as “Toto Wevo”, helped lead protests against the government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha in 2020.