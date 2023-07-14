Move Forward urgently planning next steps after Pita fails in PM vote

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat, the party’s sole candidate to be Thailand’s next prime minister, received 324 votes for and 182 votes against, with 199 abstentions, at Thursday’s parliamentary vote.

To gain the top political job, he needed at least 376 votes from 500 MPs and 250 senators who gathered for a joint session to vote.

Pita and other key party figures attended the meeting held at the Parliament building.

Move Forward deputy leader Nutthawut Buaprathum said on Friday: “We will fight on.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Friday that a second round of voting to select the next prime minister will proceed on July 19 as scheduled.

He declined, however, to comment on whether Pita could be nominated again after he failed to win majority support on Thursday.

“I cannot comment on this matter now. It depends on the [parliamentary] meeting. I have to retain neutrality. We need to consult the regulations and the Constitution and also listen to a decision by the meeting,” he said.