Political experts see no path for Pita to become PM

They spoke to Nation TV on Friday, a day after Pita failed to win in the first round of parliament's vote for prime minister.

Despite being the lone candidate, Pita was unable to secure majority support from parliamentarians, falling short of the 375 votes required.

As a result, the second round of voting for Prime Minister is set for July 19.

In the opinion of six political experts — Krisada Boonraung, Thitinan Pongsudhirak, Kittisak Ratanawaraha, Olarn Thinbangteo, Chettha Sapyen, and Yuttaporn Issarachai — Pita's chances of winning the second round of the PM vote next week are bleak.

They attribute some of his party's policies that are unpalatable to old-school and conservative politicians as the main reason for their reluctance to vote for him.

Meanwhile, some analysts have pointed out that there are legal processes underway to remove Pita from Thai politics, especially the case over his ownership of media stock and his party’s pledge to amend Article 112 of the criminal code on lese majeste.

Krisada, a senior political analyst, said even if Pita becomes Thailand's 30th prime minister, his tenure may be brief due to legal issues.

Pita and his party should now remain silent and closely communicate with their supporters in order to avoid using emotional responses to any opponents, he said.

He advised Pita's party to forego the PM position this time and instead work as an opposition party until the next election, which could be held in the next 1-2 years.

He believes Move Forward will win the next election by a landslide and can easily form the government.