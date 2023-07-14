Pheu Thai leader wary of Prawit’s possible nomination to be PM

If General Prawit is nominated to contest with a candidate from the eight-party coalition led by the Move Forward Party, he could gain majority support comprising 188 votes from MPs outside of the coalition and most of the 250 senators.

Cholnan said Pheu Thai and Move Forward needed to agree on the coalition’s candidate for the next round of parliamentary voting.

Should they fail to reach an agreement, the coalition could “fall into the trap and lose” if parties outside the coalition jointly nominate a candidate for PM, he warned.

The political veteran was speaking ahead of an expected meeting between Pheu Thai and Move Forward later on Friday to discuss their next moves to elect a prime minister.

According to a soon-to-expire clause in the Constitution, a PM candidate subject to a parliamentary vote requires majority support from both Houses – or at least 376 votes from 500 MPs and 250 senators gathering for a joint session.