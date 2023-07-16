Don’s meeting with Suu Kyi goes against Asean principles: Thai Sang Thai
Thai Sang Thai Party was among the many who criticised Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai’s private meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi on July 9.
Don met the iconic leader in prison for 80 minutes to discuss undisclosed matters.
Thai Sang Thai Party spokesperson Tidarat Yingcharoen said this meeting may hurt the efforts of the Asean chair in negotiating a meeting with Suu Kyi.
Tidarat said this meeting “legitimises” Thailand’s outgoing military government, as well as Myanmar’s junta.
She said Don has shown support for the Myanmar junta on several occasions, whether by holding unofficial meetings in Myanmar or inviting top officials for informal meets on Thai soil.
She said these actions could also potentially lower the credibility of the Thai diplomatic corps.
At the meeting, Suu Kyi reportedly voiced unconditional support for negotiations to end the crisis in Myanmar. She also expressed concerns about the impact the junta government has had on Myanmar’s people and economy.
Don, meanwhile, has claimed that the meeting took place under the auspices of the “Friends of Myanmar” group, not the Asean. However, he said, the meeting also emphasised Asean’s role in facilitating the peace process in Myanmar. He said Asean could be a trusted mediator if trust and confidence in the grouping’s ability can be built.
Separately, at the Asean Foreign Ministers meeting on July 11-12, the lawmakers urged all member states to work together to address the escalating violence in Myanmar.
Pointing out that no action should be taken by just one party, the foreign ministers reminded Don of the importance of addressing issues in line with the five-point consensus (5PC), a framework devised to address the crisis.
The Asean foreign ministers have agreed to review the 5PC and will submit recommendations at the upcoming 43rd Asean Summit.