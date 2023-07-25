Constitutional Court may not decide this week on ombudsmen’s petition

The court is scheduled to hold its weekly meeting on Wednesday, the source from the court office said on Tuesday.

The ombudsmen had resolved on Monday to annul the decision of the majority of senators and MPs to block Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat from being renominated in the next round of the PM election.

Pol Lt-Colonel Keerop Kritthiranont, secretary-general of the Office of Ombudsmen, said the petition of the ombudsmen was submitted to the Office of the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.