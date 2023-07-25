Constitutional Court may not decide this week on ombudsmen’s petition
The Constitutional Court is unlikely to consider on Wednesday a petition of the ombudsmen asking the court to suspend the PM election in Parliament on Thursday, a source said.
The court is scheduled to hold its weekly meeting on Wednesday, the source from the court office said on Tuesday.
The ombudsmen had resolved on Monday to annul the decision of the majority of senators and MPs to block Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat from being renominated in the next round of the PM election.
Pol Lt-Colonel Keerop Kritthiranont, secretary-general of the Office of Ombudsmen, said the petition of the ombudsmen was submitted to the Office of the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.
The source from the Office of the Constitutional Court said a committee of judges would consider the petition and decide whether it should be accepted for review by the court.
The committee would later send its opinion to the full bench of judges for the final decision.
But it is expected that the committee of judges would not be able to make its decision in time for the full bench of judges to consider during the court’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, the source added.