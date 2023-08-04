Wan Muhamad adjourns meeting amid standoff

The agenda for today’s meeting originally included amendment of Section 272 that allows senators to elect the prime minister, and the election of the PM by MPs and senators.

However, the speaker dropped PM election from the agenda as the Constitutional Court has not yet ruled on the petition from the Ombudsman’s Office to examine the legality of Pita's renomination.

The meeting started at 9am. As of 10am, only 279 lawmakers were present, falling short of the 374 quorum needed. The meeting, however, achieved quorum at 10.21am.