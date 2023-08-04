Police and airport officials remain prepared for Thaksin’s return, no confirmation of delay

Thaksin, who has lived in self-imposed exile overseas since August 2008, had been scheduled to fly back to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport on August 10. The announcement made on his birthday on July 26 had come from his daughter Paetongtarn, who is one of Pheu Thai Party's three prime ministerial candidates.

However, media reports cited unnamed sources as saying on Thursday that Thaksin was likely to postpone his return to Thailand due to ongoing uncertainties over the formation of a new government.

Pheu Thai is gathering support from political parties in the outgoing coalition government in a bid to form a new administration after the second-largest election winner on Wednesday ended its alliance with the Move Forward Party, which won the largest number of MP seats in the May 14 general election.

Thaksin, described as Pheu Thai’s patriarch, has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment during his absence from Thailand in multiple cases stemming from his tenure as PM from February 2001 to September 2006. He is expected to start serving his time in prison after his return although he is eligible to apply for royal pardon.

