Police and airport officials remain prepared for Thaksin’s return, no confirmation of delay
Police and airport authorities remain prepared for the return of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra despite rumours that he was likely to delay his arrival.
Thaksin, who has lived in self-imposed exile overseas since August 2008, had been scheduled to fly back to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport on August 10. The announcement made on his birthday on July 26 had come from his daughter Paetongtarn, who is one of Pheu Thai Party's three prime ministerial candidates.
However, media reports cited unnamed sources as saying on Thursday that Thaksin was likely to postpone his return to Thailand due to ongoing uncertainties over the formation of a new government.
Pheu Thai is gathering support from political parties in the outgoing coalition government in a bid to form a new administration after the second-largest election winner on Wednesday ended its alliance with the Move Forward Party, which won the largest number of MP seats in the May 14 general election.
Thaksin, described as Pheu Thai’s patriarch, has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment during his absence from Thailand in multiple cases stemming from his tenure as PM from February 2001 to September 2006. He is expected to start serving his time in prison after his return although he is eligible to apply for royal pardon.
Late on Friday morning, senior officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau and the Immigration Bureau met with officials from Airports of Thailand Plc at the Don Mueang Airport to discuss security measures for Thaksin’s expected return.
A police source said that the Royal Thai Police had not been informed yet about any postponement of the former premier’s scheduled return to Thailand.
Following his arrival at the second Bangkok airport, Thaksin’s private jet will be directed to the airport’s VIP zone as part of security measures, according to the source. The former prime minister would then be accompanied by concerned officials for further legal proceedings, the source said.