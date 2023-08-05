Joining Pheu Thai-led coalition to be discussed: Democrat spokesman
Despite being pressed to not join a Pheu Thai-led coalition, Democrat Party spokesman Rames Rattanachaweng said the party is willing to listen to all sides before reaching any decisions
Though the two parties are known to be strong opponents, it is rumoured that Pheu Thai may invite the Democrat Party to join its alliance to obtain a simple majority in the House of Representatives.
Meanwhile, Kanchanee Walayasevi, who leads the Peace-Loving Thais group, has called on Democrat Party supporters to sign a petition urging the party not to join Pheu Thai.
“If the Democrat Party joins a Pheu Thai-led government, it will destroy what we [Democrat supporters] fought for in the past,” Kanchanee said in a Facebook post on Friday.
Rames told reporters on Saturday that the party was willing to listen to all sides before making a decision, adding that there had been no interaction with Pheu Thai as of now.
He said party executives and members will make a decision, once all information is obtained.
“Whatever the decision, everyone will be responsible for it,” he reiterated.