EC meeting Friday, likely to pick Sept 10 for Rayong by-election

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong said the EC Office had proposed that the by-election be held on September 10 and candidacy registration be carried out from August 15 to 19.

Ittiporn said the seven commissioners would have to consider and approve the EC Office’s proposal during a meeting on Friday.

The by-election is necessitated by the resignation of constituency MP Nakhonchai Khunnarong. He announced his resignation after the EC’s Rayong Office affirmed that Nakhonchai had served a year and six months in jail in 1999 in a theft case.