Senators will vote for Srettha to rid themselves of ‘obstacle’ label: Wanchai

“This is a special situation. I have heard that only Move Forward Party and a few others will be on the opposition side,” Wanchai said.

“Don’t worry, the senators will vote in full force for the candidate that is nominated by the majority of MPs.”

As for allegations that Srettha had collaborated with the people who sold land to his company, Sansiri Plc, to avoid paying tax, Wanchai said some senators may raise this issue during the debate.

“But when the vote is held, there should be no obstacles. Senators are hurt that they are seen as an obstacle to the formation of a government, and would like to use this opportunity to remove this thorn by supporting the PM candidate,” he said.

When asked if senators would provide additional support to Pheu Thai if Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties are brought in, Wanchai said that even without the two “uncle parties”, some 100 senators are ready to vote for the coalition.

“But with Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation in the coalition, 90% of the senators will definitely vote for the Pheu Thai candidate,” Wanchai said.

Palang Pracharath Party is led by General Prawit Wongsuwon, who played a role in the 2014 coup, while the United Thai Nation’s key PM candidate is General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was behind the coup. After the party’s election defeat, Prayut announced he was retiring from politics.

Wanchai admitted that it is possible that street protests will break out if Pheu Thai adds the two “uncle parties” to its coalition. However, he said, the protests will only continue for the first two months because Pheu Thai will eventually be able to pacify the protesters by working hard for the country.

“According to my assessment, Pheu Thai will not have to pass the baton over to a third party,” Wanchai said.

Election winner Move Forward handed the baton for forming the government to Pheu Thai after its PM candidate failed to receive enough votes during the PM vote on July 13.