Senators will vote for Srettha to rid themselves of ‘obstacle’ label: Wanchai
Senator Wanchai Sornsiri said he was confident that most members of the Upper House will vote for the Pheu Thai PM candidate in the next round of voting expected on August 22.
He said he believes the Pheu Thai-led coalition’s PM candidate Srettha Thavisin would receive overwhelming support from senators because the party has brought in many partners to form a government under a “special political situation”.
Also, he said, the senators will definitely vote for the Pheu Thai candidate if he receives overwhelming support in the Lower House. He added that most senators were hurt that the public sees them as an obstacle to the forming of a new government.
The senator said he has been told informally that the next round of PM voting would be held on August 22, once the Constitutional Court makes a decision on the ombudsman’s petition on Wednesday.
The ombudsman had asked the court to invalidate a joint parliamentary resolution to block the renomination of the Move Forward PM candidate.
The court is scheduled to make a decision on Wednesday as to whether it should accept or reject the petition for a judicial review.
Wanchai said MPs and senators were normally informed three working days in advance of a joint parliamentary sitting, but since there’s a public holiday in between, the next round of voting should fall on August 22.
He said most senators should be pleased with Pheu Thai’s announcement that it has brought the political polarisation to an end and added enough parties to its coalition to gain support from more than 300 MPs.
“This is a special situation. I have heard that only Move Forward Party and a few others will be on the opposition side,” Wanchai said.
“Don’t worry, the senators will vote in full force for the candidate that is nominated by the majority of MPs.”
As for allegations that Srettha had collaborated with the people who sold land to his company, Sansiri Plc, to avoid paying tax, Wanchai said some senators may raise this issue during the debate.
“But when the vote is held, there should be no obstacles. Senators are hurt that they are seen as an obstacle to the formation of a government, and would like to use this opportunity to remove this thorn by supporting the PM candidate,” he said.
When asked if senators would provide additional support to Pheu Thai if Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties are brought in, Wanchai said that even without the two “uncle parties”, some 100 senators are ready to vote for the coalition.
“But with Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation in the coalition, 90% of the senators will definitely vote for the Pheu Thai candidate,” Wanchai said.
Palang Pracharath Party is led by General Prawit Wongsuwon, who played a role in the 2014 coup, while the United Thai Nation’s key PM candidate is General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was behind the coup. After the party’s election defeat, Prayut announced he was retiring from politics.
Wanchai admitted that it is possible that street protests will break out if Pheu Thai adds the two “uncle parties” to its coalition. However, he said, the protests will only continue for the first two months because Pheu Thai will eventually be able to pacify the protesters by working hard for the country.
“According to my assessment, Pheu Thai will not have to pass the baton over to a third party,” Wanchai said.
Election winner Move Forward handed the baton for forming the government to Pheu Thai after its PM candidate failed to receive enough votes during the PM vote on July 13.