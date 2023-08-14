Mass rally on Monday evening to cause congestion, motorists warned
The Metropolitan Police Bureau warned motorists to avoid four roads in the heart of Bangkok Monday evening as protesters gather for a rally.
Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsaen-ek, deputy commission of the bureau, announced on Monday morning that the so-called United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration will organise a mass rally at the Pathumwan Intersection at 5pm.
The protesters plan to march from the Pathumwan intersection to the Ratchaprasong intersection to demonstrate their anger at election winner Move Forward Party being blocked by senators from establishing a government. The group calls its planned rally “a demonstration to light up the direction for democracy”.
Jirasan said the rally would aggravate the already heavy traffic condition on four roads around the two intersections.
As a result, motorists should avoid the following four roads from 3pm until the demonstration ends:
- Ratchadamri Road (from Ratchadamri intersection to Pratunam intersection)
- Ploenchit Road (From Chidlom intersection to Ratchaprasong intersection)
- Rama I Road (From Ratchaprasong intersection to Charoenphol intersection)
- Phayathai Road (From Ratchathewi intersection to Soi Chula 12).
Jirasan advised motorists to instead use the following roads:
- Ratchaprarop
- Phetchaburi
- Sukhumvit
- Wireless
- Lang Suan
- Sarasin
- Rama IV
- Sathorn
- Silom
- Banthadthong
- Soi Chula 9
- Soi Chula 12.
Motorists can check traffic conditions before leaving home by calling the traffic police hotline at 1197.