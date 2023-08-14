Mass rally on Monday evening to cause congestion, motorists warned

Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsaen-ek, deputy commission of the bureau, announced on Monday morning that the so-called United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration will organise a mass rally at the Pathumwan Intersection at 5pm.

The protesters plan to march from the Pathumwan intersection to the Ratchaprasong intersection to demonstrate their anger at election winner Move Forward Party being blocked by senators from establishing a government. The group calls its planned rally “a demonstration to light up the direction for democracy”.

Jirasan said the rally would aggravate the already heavy traffic condition on four roads around the two intersections.