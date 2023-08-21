Father’s return on Tuesday best birthday gift ever: Paetongtarn
Pheu Thai Party's prime minister candidate Srettha Thavisin on Monday vowed to do his best as leader of the Pheu Thai-led government.
Speaking at a meeting at the party headquarters in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district on Monday, Srettha said he was proud to be a member of the Pheu Thai Family project, adding that he had received a warm welcome from all party members.
He also thanked many party members for helping him during the election campaign, especially Pheu Thai Family project director Nattawut Saikuar and party member and former minister Chaturon Chaisang.
Even though Pheu Thai got 141 MPs, which was less than expected, what we have promised to the people during the campaign is clear, he said, adding the party has to work for the people without regrets for failing to achieve a landslide victory.
He said the people's quality of life had dropped over the past nine years when Pheu Thai sat in the opposition.
He said it became necessary to drop the party's stance of not coordinating with the so-called “two uncles’ parties”, in order to set up a government as soon as possible.
The two uncles’ parties are Palang Pracharath Party of General Prawit Wongsuwan, and the United Thai Nation Party, which nominated General Prayut Chan-o-cha as its PM candidate.
He admitted that he was unhappy about the accusations against Pheu Thai in social media, but pointed out that there were many people who were waiting for the new government and Pheu Thai's policies.
"This cannot happen if there is no Pheu Thai-led government," he said.
He also asked Pheu Thai MPs to explain this issue to the people, so that the country could move forward.
Srettha said it would be a great honour for him to be proposed as PM candidate during the Parliament meeting on Tuesday. He vowed to do his best to tackle the issues faced by the people.
He also hoped that the party would be able to form a government in order to drive Thailand's growth.
Meanwhile, another Pheu Thai PM candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who turned 37 on Monday, hoped the party could drive Thailand’s growth and improve the people's quality of life.
She said the arrival of her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, on Tuesday would be the best birthday present of her life. Thaksin is scheduled to arrive at Don Mueang Airport on a private jet at 9am on Tuesday.
She apologised to party MPs that they would not be able to meet Thaksin as her father would have to undergo legal procedures upon arrival. She also asked MPs to do their best during the Parliament meeting tomorrow.
"I would like to thank everyone for their patience until today," she said, "I would like to ask everyone to encourage each other and move forward together.”