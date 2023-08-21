Father’s return on Tuesday best birthday gift ever: Paetongtarn

He said the people's quality of life had dropped over the past nine years when Pheu Thai sat in the opposition.

He said it became necessary to drop the party's stance of not coordinating with the so-called “two uncles’ parties”, in order to set up a government as soon as possible.

The two uncles’ parties are Palang Pracharath Party of General Prawit Wongsuwan, and the United Thai Nation Party, which nominated General Prayut Chan-o-cha as its PM candidate.

He admitted that he was unhappy about the accusations against Pheu Thai in social media, but pointed out that there were many people who were waiting for the new government and Pheu Thai's policies.

"This cannot happen if there is no Pheu Thai-led government," he said.

He also asked Pheu Thai MPs to explain this issue to the people, so that the country could move forward.

Srettha said it would be a great honour for him to be proposed as PM candidate during the Parliament meeting on Tuesday. He vowed to do his best to tackle the issues faced by the people.

He also hoped that the party would be able to form a government in order to drive Thailand's growth.