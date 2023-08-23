Thaksin gets VIP treatment at hospital, no police security presence seen

Nation reporters who visited the hospital’s King Bhumibol’s 88th Anniversary Building on Wednesday morning – where Thaksin was transferred to receive treatment on the 14th floor at 1am – found that no plainclothes or uniform police were dispatched for security.

Only regular security guards were in the 20-floor building.

The 14th floor where Thaksin was admitted is a special ward for VIP patients. The floor has two six-room wings for patients. Thaksin was admitted to room No 1401, a suite.

Doctors have given him medicine to dissolve intravenous clots and reduce high-blood pressure and anxiety.