Thaksin’s health condition 'worrying', but transfer to private hospital ruled out

Pol Lt-General Dr Sophonrat Singhajaru said that a medical checkup on Wednesday found that the condition of Thaksin’s lungs and heart was “worrying”.

“His blood pressure has stabilised. He did not collapse and he was able to communicate with the doctor [during the checkup],” the chief physician told reporters.

He declined to estimate how long it would take for Thaksin to be treated at the hospital.

Thaksin, 74, was transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital at an early hour on Wednesday. He had returned to Thailand just the previous morning to serve his eight-year jail term in corruption cases, after spending 15 years in self-imposed exile overseas.

Sophonrat disclosed on Friday that the Corrections Department hospital at Bangkok Remand Prison had requested Thaksin’s transfer to the Police General Hospital at short notice.



