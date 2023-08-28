Coalition partners accept Prayut’s recommendation for defence minister, sources say

Nation TV spoke to several insiders on the subject and learned that some changes had been made to the greatly speculated list.

According to sources, the biggest change was to the post of defence minister.

Initially, the post was expected to go to General Nat Intharacharoen, the Defence Ministry’s former permanent secretary, as part of the Palang Pracharath Party’s quota.

However, Nat was considered unqualified because he only stepped down as senator less than two years ago. It was then speculated that Pheu Thai party-list MP Sutin Klungsang would be given the post, but then it was learned that outgoing PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha had proposed former NSC chief General Nattapol Nakphanit for the post and the coalition agreed.