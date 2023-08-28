Coalition partners accept Prayut’s recommendation for defence minister, sources say
Key partners of the Pheu Thai-led 11-party coalition have finalised the Cabinet line-up, and it is believed that the defence portfolio may have gone to the former National Security Council chief.
Nation TV spoke to several insiders on the subject and learned that some changes had been made to the greatly speculated list.
According to sources, the biggest change was to the post of defence minister.
Initially, the post was expected to go to General Nat Intharacharoen, the Defence Ministry’s former permanent secretary, as part of the Palang Pracharath Party’s quota.
However, Nat was considered unqualified because he only stepped down as senator less than two years ago. It was then speculated that Pheu Thai party-list MP Sutin Klungsang would be given the post, but then it was learned that outgoing PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha had proposed former NSC chief General Nattapol Nakphanit for the post and the coalition agreed.
Sources said that the candidate for the foreign minister’s post has also been changed.
Initially, Pheu Thai’s Chiang Mai MP Julapun Amornviva was expected to get the portfolio, but later it was learned that he will instead become deputy finance minister.
Instead, sources say, the foreign minister’s post will be given to Pheu Thai veteran Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara instead.
However, as of press time, another theory was doing the rounds, that the post would be given to former foreign minister Noppadol Patama.
Former foreign minister Noppadol Patama
Noppadol, however, told Nation TV that he has not been offered the post yet, so it might just be a rumour.
Sources also said a change may have been made to the industry minister’s post.
Apparently, the industry portfolio falls under the United Thai Nation Party’s quota and was initially set to be handed over to former trade representative ML Chayotid Kridakorn. However, sources reckon it may have been given to UTNP party-list MP Pitcharat Laohapongchana.UTNP party-list MP Pitcharat Laohapongchana
The Cabinet Secretariat is expected to spend three to seven days verifying the Cabinet members’ qualifications before the list is submitted to the Palace. After it is royally endorsed, the Cabinet line-up will be announced and then granted an audience by His Majesty the King. The new Cabinet is expected to be sworn in by mid-September, after which the new government will deliver its policy statement to Parliament.