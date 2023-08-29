Move Forward cries foul over tactics used to discredit its candidate in Rayong by-election

Rangsiman said Pongsathorn had not filed his taxes because, since 2019, he has been working as an aide for Move Forward party-list MP Benja Saengchan.

He said Pongsathorn’s monthly salary for this job was 15,000 baht, so his yearly earnings were not higher than 180,000 baht, which is the ceiling for tax exemption.

Rangsiman said after Pongsathorn applied to contest for the seat, he formally informed the Revenue Department of his income.

As for the paper’s claim that Pongsathorn owned a villa with a pool, Rangsiman said one photo cannot prove a luxurious lifestyle.

He said Pongsathorn holds shares in his friend’s beer business, but it had not started making profits and he has not yet received anything from it.

The spokesman said Pongsathorn had been accused of embezzling the assets of others in 2018, but investigators eventually threw out the case.

Rangsiman said Move Forward was open to all scrutiny by the media, but the way this paper handled the allegations makes it look like the aim was to discredit the candidate.

“Someone wanted to use this [incomplete] information for political gains by discrediting our candidate,” he said.

Pongsathorn also said he was unaffected by the attacks and is ready for the Revenue Department to investigate and see if he had indeed evaded tax.

When asked if he can make ends meet with just 15,000 baht a month, Pongsathorn said he once earned a lot but began leading a modest lifestyle after entering politics, so this amount is enough.