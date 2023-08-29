Democrats in Bangkok call for expulsion of 16 party MPs who voted for Srettha

The group of Bangkok members said the party should take action by expelling the 16 MPs from the party so that the party could end an impasse in the party’s internal election due to the tug-of-war between Chalermchai’s faction and the other faction that supports former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva.

The Bangkok members acknowledged that expelling the MPs could be a major setback to the party, as the 16 Democrats would not lose their MP status and they could join another party in the Pheu Thai-led coalition. But they argued that he remaining nine MPs could help amend thge party’s charter to hold internal elections.

The elections became necessary after Jurin resigned as leader, taking responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the May 14 election.

But the election has been deferred twice due to lack of quorum.

The party’s non-MP voters staged a walkout after MPs loyal to Chalermchai refused to amend the party’s charter giving equal weightage to members’ and MP’ votes. Currently MPs enjoy a 70:30 weightage over other members.

The Bangkok members argued that once the 16 MPs are expelled from the party, the election rule could be amended and it would bode well for the Democrats.

They said the Democrat Party would be able to regain its popularity by playing a responsible role as the opposition party.

The Bangkok members added that they believe the Democrat would be able to join hands with the Move Forward Party to forge a strong opposition.