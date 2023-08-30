Cholnan quits as Pheu Thai leader to keep promise to voters

Deputy leader Chousak Sirinil will take the party reins until a new leader and executive board is elected at a general meeting scheduled in the next 60 days.

Cholnan, 62, told a press conference at party headquarters on Wednesday evening that he was making good on his April 28 promise to quit, after Pheu Thai formed an 11-party government coalition that includes Phalang Pracharath.

Phalang Pracharat is led by outgoing deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan while UTN nominated outgoing prime minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha as its PM candidate.