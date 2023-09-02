Srettha and his Cabinet set to be sworn in on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Saturday that the Cabinet Secretariat has advised that the new government’s policy statement should be heard on September 11 instead of September 8 as had been initially scheduled.

Wan Noor, who also doubles as House speaker, said more preparations were still needed for the event, including the delivery of relevant documents to Parliament and his notification as Parliament president to all MPs and senators.

He also said that he has called a meeting with representatives of the government, opposition, and the Senate on Thursday next week to discuss preparations for the policy announcement event.

Srettha said on Saturday that he was not concerned about the stability of his 11-party coalition government.

“I understand that all political parties and government ministers are aware of the problems this government needs to address urgently,” he said.

The new premier added that he has spoken to many of his Cabinet members and felt they are all concerned for the country.

Srettha is scheduled to attend the upcoming 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 19-26. He will be accompanied by many Cabinet members, including new Foreign Minister Panpree Phathithanukorn, who also holds the deputy PM’s post.