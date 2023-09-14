Advancing Thai democracy requires more political cooperation: ‘Madame Dear’

Referring to the Cabinet’s declaration of its policies earlier this week, Watanya said many policies promised to voters before the May 14 election were not included or were mentioned in broad terms, such as equality and the development of democracy.

The party's chief of political innovation for Bangkok – who is also the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag – added that the Cabinet described its 10,000 baht digital wallet policy with more clarity than its other policies.

The Cabinet did not pay as much attention to other issues, such as the environment, human rights, education, labour, government decentralisation, and wealth distribution, she said, adding that this was especially true for amending the charter.

Watanya added that the digital wallet policy aims to restore confidence and popularity even though many economists have warned that it could damage Thailand's long-term financial status.