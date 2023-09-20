Chaithawat likely to take the helm of Move Forward
Move Forward Party acting secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon is most likely to be the next leader, a source from the party said on Tuesday.
This came after Pita Limjaroenrat announced his resignation as party leader on Friday (September 15).
A source said the party had almost reached a decision on the members who will take executive committee positions ahead of the meeting on Saturday (September 23).
Those with the biggest possibility of being appointed to positions on the Move Forward executive committee are: Chaithawat as party leader; Acting Northern executive committee member Apichart Sirisunthorn as party secretary-general; and MP Parit Wacharasindhu as party spokesperson.
The party also proposed MP Pakornwut Udompipatskul as chief of the opposition whip, the source said, adding that the party would prefer to promote Chaithawat as leader rather than MP Sirikanya Tansakun in a bid to prevent the risk of losing leaders in the future.
In the case of deputy House speaker Padipat Suntiphada, the source said the party would push him to join the Fair Party, thus allowing him to maintain his position.
The new party leader and spokesperson are scheduled to give speeches during the “Move Forward continues” event at the Thai-Japanese Stadium in Bangkok's Din Daeng district on Sunday, according to the party’s Facebook post.