Srettha clarifies controversial remarks about advice from Thaksin
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin denied on Friday that he said he would appoint former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra as an advisor, but added that he welcomed advice from all former PMs if it benefits the country.
Srettha was clarifying remarks made in an interview with Bloomberg Television in New York on Thursday. News outlets interpreted his comments as hints that Thaksin would get an advisory role in his government once the former premier was freed from prison.
He told Bloomberg: “I believe he [Thaksin] has value to add to the government and to the people of Thailand,” and “It would be unwise of me not to seek his opinion and that of other prime ministers as well.”
On Friday, Srettha told reporters to review the interview carefully, insisting that he never said that he would appoint Thaksin as an advisor.
“I was asked if I would consult Thaksin, and I replied that I would consult all former PMs,” he said. “The first one I sought advice from was General Prayut Chan-o-cha when I took office.”
Srettha also said that he had met other former premiers since taking office. He visited Anand Panyarachun at his home and met Somchai Wongsawat in Chiang Mai.
“As a novice, I believe it would be damaging to the country if I didn’t seek advice from these people,” Srettha said. “Not only former PMs, I also welcome advice from anyone, be they former deputy PMs, trade representatives, ministers, or permanent secretaries. I am not discriminating against any colours or political beliefs. Any advice that would benefit the country I would gladly take,” he added.
By colours, he was referring to the Red Shirt group, Thaksin supporters, and their opponents, the Yellow Shirt group.
Thaksin is serving jail sentences in multiple corruption cases following his return to Thailand after 15 years of self-imposed exile. He was sent to Police General Hospital for treatment just hours after his return on a private jet on August 22.
The ex-premier recently saw his eight-year jail term reduced to one year due to a royal pardon. His family is looking at the possibility of securing his early release on parole, possibly in February.