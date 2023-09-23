Srettha clarifies controversial remarks about advice from Thaksin

Srettha was clarifying remarks made in an interview with Bloomberg Television in New York on Thursday. News outlets interpreted his comments as hints that Thaksin would get an advisory role in his government once the former premier was freed from prison.

He told Bloomberg: “I believe he [Thaksin] has value to add to the government and to the people of Thailand,” and “It would be unwise of me not to seek his opinion and that of other prime ministers as well.”

On Friday, Srettha told reporters to review the interview carefully, insisting that he never said that he would appoint Thaksin as an advisor.

“I was asked if I would consult Thaksin, and I replied that I would consult all former PMs,” he said. “The first one I sought advice from was General Prayut Chan-o-cha when I took office.”

Srettha also said that he had met other former premiers since taking office. He visited Anand Panyarachun at his home and met Somchai Wongsawat in Chiang Mai.