Srettha, Anwar discuss deep South peace process among other bilateral issues

Their first meeting since Srettha assumed office last month took place in New York on Thursday (Sept 21) evening, on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

The 30-minute meeting was also attended by government ministers and delegations from both countries, Malaysian media reported on Friday.

PM Srettha welcomed Malaysia’s support for the peace process and the development of Thailand’s southern border region, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said after the meeting.

“The [Thai] government will follow up and work closely on this collaboration. The two countries will push for cooperation in dealing with security-related challenges, including narcotics,” the spokesman said.

He also said that Srettha had accepted Anwar’s invitation to visit Malaysia “at the earliest opportunity”. The Thai side also suggested a dialogue of business leaders from both countries to promote mutual trade and investment, according to the spokesman.