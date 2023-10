One non-millionaire stands out as Srettha’s Cabinet declares assets

The deadline for the declaration has been set for November 4.

Here are some disclosures:

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsuthin

Assets: 33 million baht

Spouse’s assets: 54.19 million baht

Total assets: 87.27 million baht

Liabilities: 20 million baht

Commerce Minister and Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai

Assets: 9.56 million baht

Spouse’s assets: 17.89 million baht

Total assets: 27.55 million baht

Liabilities: 4.98 million baht

Interior Minister and Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul

Assets: 4.37 billion baht plus 2 boats and 3 airplanes

Spouse’s assets: 39.59 million baht

Total assets: 4.41 billion baht

Liabilities: 15.11 million baht

Natural Resources and Environment Minister and Deputy PM Pol General Patcharawat Wongsuwon

Assets: 171.80 million baht

Spouse’s assets: 44.33 million baht

Total assets: 216.13 million baht