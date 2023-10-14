Image of Thaksin being wheeled in hospital bed authentic, say authorities

The image has gone viral on social media, sparking questions if it had been doctored.

Sahakarn Phetnarin, Corrections Department of Corrections’ director-general, said on Saturday the image in question was genuine. He added that the Bangkok Remand Prison chief had reported that Thaksin had been wheeled out of his room at the Police General Hospital on Friday morning for computerised tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans.

The official said the process lasted about an hour.

“The patient’s movement was part of the treatment procedure. His doctor has not disclosed details of the patient’s medical issues. This is in line with the patient’s rights and medical ethics,” Sahakarn said.

Thaksin, 74, was shifted from the Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital in the early hours of August 23, less than 24 hours after returning to Thailand. He had returned to serve his eight-year jail term after spending 15 years in self-imposed exile overseas. A recent royal pardon reduced his prison term from eight years to one.

The authorities had earlier dismissed rumours that Thaksin had been moved from the Police General Hospital to a luxury hospital. The photograph of the former PM being wheeled in a hospital bed was his first since he was moved to the Police General Hospital. That sparked doubts about its authenticity, and many social media users wondered if this image had been released to show that the former leader was still at the Police General Hospital.