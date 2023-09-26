Thaksin could be freed as early as next February
Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be able to apply for suspension of his 1-year sentence after he has served six months of his term in February next year, Senator Somchai Sawangkarn told the press on Monday.
Somchai, who chairs the Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights, Rights and Liberties and Consumer Protection, said that Thaksin has been in the custody of the Department of Corrections since August 22 and the time he has spent in hospital is considered served time. He will therefore complete six months of his jail term in February.
Prisoners can apply for sentence suspension or commutation from His Majesty the King after they have served either one-third or six months of their sentence, said Somchai, adding that the suspension and commutation are often granted on special occasions such as the King’s birthday (July 28), King Bhumibol’s birthday (December 5) and Queen Sirikit’s birthday (August 12).
One of the conditions for getting a suspension is that the prisoner is over 70 years old, which means the 74-year-old former PM is eligible, he added.
Somchai said prisoners who have been granted a suspension of their sentence could stay at home without having to wear electronic monitoring (EM) bracelets. However, they still could be barred from leaving the Kingdom.
Hours after commencing his 8-year sentence for corruption and abuse of power during his tenure as Thailand’s 23rd prime minister, Thaksin was transported from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital for treatment of hypertension, among other symptoms. The billionaire has remained in hospital following surgery for an undisclosed condition.
On September 1, the royal gazette announced that the jail sentences of the former prime minister have been commuted by HM the King from 8 years to 1 year.
Somchai also answered the press’ questions about Thaksin’s illnesses and surgery, saying that details of his treatment cannot be revealed as the patient’s privacy rights are protected by law.