Thaksin could be freed as early as next February

Somchai, who chairs the Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights, Rights and Liberties and Consumer Protection, said that Thaksin has been in the custody of the Department of Corrections since August 22 and the time he has spent in hospital is considered served time. He will therefore complete six months of his jail term in February.

Prisoners can apply for sentence suspension or commutation from His Majesty the King after they have served either one-third or six months of their sentence, said Somchai, adding that the suspension and commutation are often granted on special occasions such as the King’s birthday (July 28), King Bhumibol’s birthday (December 5) and Queen Sirikit’s birthday (August 12).

One of the conditions for getting a suspension is that the prisoner is over 70 years old, which means the 74-year-old former PM is eligible, he added.

Somchai said prisoners who have been granted a suspension of their sentence could stay at home without having to wear electronic monitoring (EM) bracelets. However, they still could be barred from leaving the Kingdom.