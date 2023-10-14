Srettha calls on Thais to back digital wallet scheme, so it can fill pockets by Feb 1
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin called on all sides to support his government’s digital wallet policy, and not allow the Opposition’s baseless claims to hinder its implementation.
In a message on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Srettha said: “I’m aware that the digital wallet project has both supporters and those who disagree. As the government of the people, we listen to all opinions to improve and align with everyone’s interests. I want us to envision together that on February 1, there will be 560,000 million baht entering the system.
“If you were in the industrial sector, would you produce products to meet the demand? Would you purchase materials to prepare for production and sale? Would you hire more people? And how much money would go into the pockets of our fellow citizens? We intend for the money to be used in areas based on your national ID cards to help develop the communities you live in, not just big cities.
“If you agree with me and like this project, I urge you not to let those who oppose it without reason hinder this policy. Please let us know that you are happy and pleased with this government and we also seek encouragement from everyone because we are dedicated to working for the people.”
While campaigning for votes for the May 14 election, Pheu Thai had promised to give all Thai citizens above the age of 16 10,000 baht in digital currency.
Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said earlier this week that digital currency was not specially created for this reason and that it operates within existing legal frameworks. It is a digital form of currency used under specific conditions, aimed at stimulating economic activity rather than savings or debt repayment.แ
The restriction limiting the use of funds to within a 4-kilometre radius of the recipients’ homes may be expanded to cover larger areas, such as districts or provinces, with further details to be announced this month
While the funding source for the project is not yet fully determined, it will primarily come from the budget, and fiscal discipline will be upheld, the minister said.