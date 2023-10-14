Srettha calls on Thais to back digital wallet scheme, so it can fill pockets by Feb 1

In a message on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Srettha said: “I’m aware that the digital wallet project has both supporters and those who disagree. As the government of the people, we listen to all opinions to improve and align with everyone’s interests. I want us to envision together that on February 1, there will be 560,000 million baht entering the system.

“If you were in the industrial sector, would you produce products to meet the demand? Would you purchase materials to prepare for production and sale? Would you hire more people? And how much money would go into the pockets of our fellow citizens? We intend for the money to be used in areas based on your national ID cards to help develop the communities you live in, not just big cities.

“If you agree with me and like this project, I urge you not to let those who oppose it without reason hinder this policy. Please let us know that you are happy and pleased with this government and we also seek encouragement from everyone because we are dedicated to working for the people.”