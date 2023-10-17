Prayut goes on holiday for first time in 10 years
After losing in the May 14 national election and swearing off politics, former prime minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has finally gone on vacation for the first time in 10 years.
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, United Thai Nation party-list MP and Prayut’s former aide, said in a Facebook post that the former premier is having a good break in Japan.
“Uncle Tu [Prayut’s nickname] told [me] that this is the first time in 10 years that he is travelling abroad with this family. So, I told him – have a joyous vacation as the weather in Japan is now pleasant,” the post read.
Thanakorn, who was PM’s Office Minister in the last government, is widely considered Prayut’s righthand man.
According to news reports, the former prime minister boarded a flight to Japan with his family on Sunday.
Even though Prayut’s political life has come to an end, his work is not over yet.
Within November 4, he is required to declare his assets and liabilities to the National Anti-Corruption Commission. According to law, anybody holding a government position is required to declare their assets soon after leaving office.
In his capacity as Army chief, Prayut ousted the elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra in 2014 and held the prime minister’s position until 2023. He was fielded as a PM candidate by the United Thai Nation Party in the May 14 election, but the party failed to make an impact on voters. The former coup leader announced he was retiring from politics on July 11.