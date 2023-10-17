Prayut goes on holiday for first time in 10 years

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, United Thai Nation party-list MP and Prayut’s former aide, said in a Facebook post that the former premier is having a good break in Japan.

“Uncle Tu [Prayut’s nickname] told [me] that this is the first time in 10 years that he is travelling abroad with this family. So, I told him – have a joyous vacation as the weather in Japan is now pleasant,” the post read.

Thanakorn, who was PM’s Office Minister in the last government, is widely considered Prayut’s righthand man.

According to news reports, the former prime minister boarded a flight to Japan with his family on Sunday.