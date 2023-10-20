Paetongtarn pledges to promote Thai gaming industry

She made the remark while attending an opening ceremony of the event "Thailand Game Show 2023" at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok on Friday.

Paetongtarn, who is the vice chairperson of the National Softpower Strategy Committee, said gaming is among 11 soft power industries that the government was supporting. She said some games could generate enormous value for Thailand.

Some countries, such as South Korea, generated more revenue from games than from films, TV series and music, she said.