Paetongtarn pledges to promote Thai gaming industry
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a key figure in the ruling Pheu Thai Party, has vowed to promote the Thai gaming industry as the country's soft power to create opportunities for Thai youngsters and generate revenue for the country.
She made the remark while attending an opening ceremony of the event "Thailand Game Show 2023" at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok on Friday.
Paetongtarn, who is the vice chairperson of the National Softpower Strategy Committee, said gaming is among 11 soft power industries that the government was supporting. She said some games could generate enormous value for Thailand.
Some countries, such as South Korea, generated more revenue from games than from films, TV series and music, she said.
With cooperation from the government and private sectors, the Thai gaming industry could thrive, she said.
However, she admitted that she does not like playing games as she does not have free time to do so. I mostly spend time with [TV] series, but many people I know like playing games, she said.
She said she had exchanged ideas on promoting soft power with South Korean experts on Thursday.
When asked about the the election of Pheu Thai Party's executive committee on October 27, Paetongtarn smiled and replied that she was ready to be the party leader.
Regarding the delay in the party's digital wallet handout scheme from the original launch plan on February 1 next year, she said the government was trying to find a solution to ensure that the people get the maximum benefits.