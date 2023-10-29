‘Madame Dear’ represents Democrat Party at liberal politicians summit

The “Party Management Workshop”, organised by the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats (CALD), kicked off in Jakarta on Friday and will wrap up on Monday.

Watanya, who is better known as “Madame Dear”, is married to Nation Group (Thailand) CEO Shine Bunnag.

Also attending the workshop with her is Phayu Nuangjamnong, a failed Democrat party-list candidate.

CALD, a regional organisation of liberal democratic political parties in Asia, was founded in 1993 with the goal of promoting democracy, human rights and the rule of law in Asia.