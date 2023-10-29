‘Madame Dear’ represents Democrat Party at liberal politicians summit
Watanya Bunnag, the Democrat Party’s chair of the political innovation committee, is representing Thailand’s oldest party at a workshop of liberal democratic parties in Jakarta.
The “Party Management Workshop”, organised by the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats (CALD), kicked off in Jakarta on Friday and will wrap up on Monday.
Watanya, who is better known as “Madame Dear”, is married to Nation Group (Thailand) CEO Shine Bunnag.
Also attending the workshop with her is Phayu Nuangjamnong, a failed Democrat party-list candidate.
CALD, a regional organisation of liberal democratic political parties in Asia, was founded in 1993 with the goal of promoting democracy, human rights and the rule of law in Asia.
CALD has 11 member parties, including Thailand’s Democrat Party, Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party, the Liberal Party of the Philippines, and the Sam Rainsy Party of Cambodia.
CALD also has several associate and observer members.
Watanya said on Sunday that she had met Ganjar Pranowo, presidential candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle and listened to him express his political vision.
She said the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle had fought against the authoritarian rule of former Indonesian president Suharto for 32 years.
Watanya noted that Indonesia is one of the few Asean nations with the most developed democracy and strongest political party system.
“On February 14, Indonesia will hold a general election for the people to elect a new president, vice president and MPs. It will be one of the most important days for Indonesians,” she said.
“It will not just be Valentine’s Day for them but will be another day of democratic development of Indonesia when people’s learning process and participation in politics will grow stronger.”