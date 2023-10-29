Nothing political about kissing Paetongtarn’s hand, says Srettha

Responding to criticism on Sunday, the premier said the gesture only signified his love and care for Paetongtarn, as he considers her part of his family.

Also, he said, his lips did not really touch her hand.

Many Pheu Thai Party critics condemned the action after the clip of the PM kissing her hand went viral.

Several said this gesture showed that despite being the premier, he was kowtowing to the new Pheu Thai leader.